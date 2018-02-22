Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Norwin officials: Social media post of weapon, ammo is no threat

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, 11:48 a.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

Norwin school officials and North Huntingdon police determined Thursday morning there is no immediate threat to students and staff at the high school after a video and photo of a gun and a large quantity of ammunition were posted on social media by a student in the district's cyber school.

Township police learned the video and photo were taken more than a year ago at the home of a relative of the cyber student, but were just posted on social media, according to a statement from Timothy Kotch , assistant superintendent of secondary education. Police said they spoke with the cyber student and the student's mother and the student does not have access to weapons or ammunition.

The district learned of the video before the start of classes Thursday morning, when two students showed a teacher the video on social media.

Police increased their presence at the high school as a precaution and teachers were notified to answer any questions from students.

Township police also notified the FBI and school board members.

Sgt. David Sage, who is in charge of the investigation, could not be reached for comment.

The incident comes after a discussion of school safety on Monday by Joseph Shigle, assistant high school principal, and Gene Komondor, township emergency management coordinator, who emphasized the importance of reporting any potential threat.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

