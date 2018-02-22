Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Westmoreland sheriff's office target of 2 probes by outside law firms

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, 4:27 p.m.
Westmoreland County Sheriff Jonathan Held
Westmoreland County Sheriff Jonathan Held
Sheriff's office at the Westmoreland County Courthouse
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Sheriff's office at the Westmoreland County Courthouse

Updated 2 hours ago

Two outside law firms were hired Thursday by Westmoreland County commissioners to investigate claims made against the sheriff's office and the department's second in command.

“This could be a tremendous expense,” said Commissioner Ted Kopas.

Campbell Durrant Beatty Palombo and Miller of Pittsburgh will probe allegations of civil rights violations raised this month by job applicants seeking positions in the sheriff's office.

A second firm, Thomas, Thomas & Hafer, based in Harrisburg with an office in Pittsburgh, will investigate harassment allegations brought against an assistant county solicitor during questioning in the original civil rights complaint.

Both firms will be paid on an hourly basis, with rates ranging from $105 to $195 per hour. There is no cap on spending, commissioners said.

“The sheriff's recklessness continues to cost taxpayers directly,” Kopas said.

Sheriff Jonathan Held, a Republican, took office in 2012.

Commissioners earlier this month launched an investigation into the sheriff's office after receiving a series of complaints that job applicants were being discriminated against because of their race.

Specifically, the allegations focused on Held and his chief deputy, Patricia Fritz.

Commissioners said county officials received complaints from a lawyer representing two African-American job applicants who claimed they were denied positions in the sheriff's office because of their race.

A current deputy lodged a complaint against Fritz, alleging he was discriminated against in the office because he is black, commissioners have said.

Commissioners asked that Fritz, 63, of Mt. Pleasant be suspended pending the outcome of the internal probe, but Held rejected that request.

A day after Fritz was questioned as part of that probe, she filed a complaint claiming she was inappropriately touched during questioning by a male assistant solicitor. Held granted her an indefinite leave of absence under the county's family leave policy, citing mental anguish related to that incident.

“This is an investigation. A conclusion hasn't been made,” said Commissioner Charles Anderson.

Held on Thursday again denied that he or anyone on his office's leadership team committed any civil rights violations.

“We don't discriminate for race, gender, religion, creed, or for anything,” Held said.

Since Held was elected, about a half-dozen lawsuits filed by current and former staffers in state and federal court alleged that he and his administration engaged in discrimination. Commissioners have paid more than $100,000 to settle at least four of the lawsuits, including an $85,000 payment in 2013 to a former deputy who alleged age discrimination.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me