Workers who dent, scratch Westmoreland County vehicles will get driver's ed

Westmoreland County workers who have a fender-bender won't be able to jump right back behind the wheel.

Bad drivers in the workforce will have to complete safe driving classes before they are entrusted again with government vehicles, officials said.

“They are hitting things they shouldn't be hitting,” said Greg McCloskey, director of the public works department, which oversees the county's 164-vehicle fleet.

County commissioners on Thursday approved a series of revisions to the fleet policy to dictate who may drive county cars and procedures to ensure that dings, scratches and other damage is reported.

The changes were needed to crack down on fender-benders that resulted in more than $14,000 in repair costs in the last three years, McCloskey said.

“We had one vehicle drive over a curb, and it blew out the two front tires,” McCloskey said.

Repair costs were magnified after the county reorganized its fleet in early 2015, selling a third of its vehicles in favor of leasing cars for a five-year period. The county leases 91 vehicles.

Minor damage to county-owned vehicles were seldom reported and rarely repaired. But under the lease agreement, all scuffs, scrapes and more substantial cosmetic and mechanical problems have to be fixed.

The fleet policy revisions require that employees survey their surroundings before they drive off. When multiple employees travel together, one must get out of the vehicle and help guide the driver to avoid any potential obstacles while backing out of parking spaces, McCloskey said.

County officials will track employees who repeatedly cause damage to vehicles.

“This puts more accountability on folks driving the cars. It is a privilege to drive a county vehicle,” said Commissioner Ted Kopas.

Employees who have two or more accidents within a year will be required to attend safe driving classes sponsored by the county before they are permitted to drive a government-issued vehicle, McCloskey said.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer.