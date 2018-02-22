Monessen man sentenced to 8 years for supplying heroin that caused 2015 death

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A 24-year-old Monessen man was sentenced this week in U.S. District Court in Pittsburgh to serve eight years in prison for supplying the heroin that caused the death of a Washington County man.

Chief U.S. District Judge Joy Flowers Conti imposed the sentence Wednesday on Jalen Cameron Madison.

U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady said Madison conspired with individuals, both known and unknown to investigators, to distribute a controlled substance containing fentanyl and heroin from 2013 until 2016.

Madison admitted the drugs he sold caused the 2015 death of John Brooks Watkins, 21, of Fallowfield Township, Brady said.

Conti called Madison's actions in selling heroin and fentanyl “playing with death” and ordered that Madison be supervised by federal probation officers for four years after his release, Brady said in a news release.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Ross E. Lenhardt prosecuted the case.

