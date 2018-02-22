Greensburg Salem Middle School put on lockdown after break-in before classes

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A man forcefully entered Greensburg Salem Middle School on Thursday morning before school began, which later prompted a lockdown at the building, according to Superintendent Eileen Amato.

The man used some type of object to break a lock on a door and briefly walked around the hallways before leaving, Amato said.

The man was inside the building between 5:41 a.m. and 6:02 a.m., according to a voicemail message left for district parents.

“At all times, the students and the staff were safe,” Amato said.

Police were able to identify the man from surveillance video. They located him Thursday at his home, according to police Capt. Robert Stafford. It was unclear if he will be charged with a crime.

“There's no danger from that person at the school,” Stafford said.

When Amato arrived for work Thursday, she immediately called police after noticing something amiss.

“I noticed that the keypad outside my office was tampered with and the wires were hanging out,” she said.

Students stayed in their homerooms while police did a sweep of the building and found nothing wrong, so the school day resumed as normal. Authorities and school officials started examining surveillance video at 8 a.m. and noticed the man on it around 9:45 a.m. The building was put on lockdown.

“We learned that the person had actually gained access to the building by another door to the building,” Amato said. “The person did nothing in the building. (He) just walked around.”

Investigators conducted another sweep of the building and staff members checked their rooms, but nothing was found, she said.

“(The intruder) didn't go in any of the rooms, (he was) only in the hallways,” she said.

All after-school activities at the building, including a Valentine's Day dance Thursday, were canceled. A volleyball game was moved to the high school.

“Whatever it takes to keep our kids safe, Greensburg Salem is willing to do it,” said Ron Mellinger, school board president.

A door and lock company will be at the building Thursday night, Amato said.

“(He) went around the building and tampered with a lot of the doors,” she said.

It's the second time in as many days that a person was found inside a school building in the area outside of school hours.

A Wendover Middle School student was found inside the building early Wednesday and authorities are investigating whether the boy was sleepwalking.

The seventh-grade student called Westmoreland 911 from a classroom at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. Police said the boy, who lives about 4 miles away, can be seen on surveillance video at the Hempfield Township school moving some bricks, opening a window and ripping a screen, police said.

District officials canceled school Wednesday as a precaution.

Staff writer Jacob Tierney contributed to this report. Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer.