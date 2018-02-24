Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Expo will memorialize avid Norvelt outdoorsman Andy 'Chico' Crice

Bob Frye
Bob Frye | Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, 8:36 p.m.
Avid outdoorsman Andy “Chico” Crice will be honored with an outdoor expo March 11. The Norvelt man died unexpectedly last summer at age 28.
Submitted
Updated 7 hours ago

The outdoor expo coming to Norvelt is exactly the kind of thing Andy “Chico” Crice would have been a part of.

Instead, it will honor him.

The Norvelt man died last summer at 28. He collapsed at work. Coworkers found him in a stairwell, unresponsive, and efforts there and at the hospital failed to bring him back.

“It was quite unexpected,” said his brother, Matt. “He was too young to go as he did.”

An autopsy determined he had a previously undetected heart defect. It killed him.

Fifteen minutes before he died, he'd been on the phone with his father, talking about going to their Potter County camp to do some fishing. That will surprise no one who knew him. Chico Crice was all about the outdoors.

“Any time he wasn't at work, he was on the creek or he was in the woods,” his brother said. “And he was always helping others get outdoors, too.”

After his death, friends and family wanted to honor him. They came up with this: from noon to 8 p.m. March 11 at Roosevelt Hall, they're hosting an outdoor expo to benefit the Andrew “Chico” Crice Memorial Fishing Classic.

The expo will feature at least 20 vendors and 10 flea market-type tables of outdoors gear. There will be raffles, 50/50 tickets and games for children. The Pennsylvania Game Commission will be there doing a program on black bears, and Stan Gordon, a paranormal researcher, will be on hand to talk about Pennsylvania's strangest happenings.

Admission is $3 for those 16 and older, free to those younger.

Proceeds from the event will be used to buy trout in the 16- to 18-inch range. They'll go in waters Chico liked to fish: Loyalhanna Creek, Mill Run, Little Sewickley Creek and Mammoth Dam, and perhaps East Fork and First Fork of Sinnemahoning Creek in Potter County.

The lake at Hecla Sportsmen's Club will get some tagged fish, too, for its youth fishing derby.

All of the trout will be tagged. Tags will be good for prizes ranging from cash to rod-and-reel combos.

Anyone who catches one of those trout between opening day of trout season April 14 and Dec. 31 need only contact Matt Crice to claim their prize.

All of those who turn in a tagged fish also will be entered into a drawing. One will go home with a grand prize.

“We wanted to come up with some way to honor him, and this is what he loved to do,” his brother said.

To help fund the effort, a raffle ticket is being sold. Costing $10, it offers the winner and a friend one night's lodging at High Ridge Hunting Preserve in Hooversville. The winner also gets to shoot a trophy buck. It will be processed by Espy's Meat Market and mounted by Acme Taxidermy. In addition, the winner gets a Sheetz gas card and gift certificate to Saloom's Department Store.

The total prize is valued at $5,000.

Only 1,000 tickets are being made available. About 150 remain.

If all goes well, with the expo and ticket, this will become an annual event, Crice said. The idea is to stock fish each year, but also generate enough money to annually offer grants to sportsmen's clubs holding events to get kids outdoors.

That won't totally ease the pain of losing Chico, his brother said. But it will at least honor who he was.

“I always tell people, he probably lived 50 years in his 28. He was always 100 miles an hour. He lived life,” Matt said.

“So it's hard he's gone. But this is kind of our way of keeping things alive for him.”

Bob Frye is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

