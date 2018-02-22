'Lake Lynch' returns to Greensburg with steady rains

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

After nearly 2 inches of rain fell in the Greensburg area in a 24-hour period leading up to Thursday afternoon, “Lake Lynch” once again formed over the city's primary recreation fields at Lynch Field.

Water filled the “bowl” that houses baseball, softball and soccer fields inside the walking track at Lynch Field along New Alexandria Road.

Jack's Run, which flows through the park, overflowed its banks and flooded about half of the parking lot in front of the Aerobic Center and the Kirk S. Nevin Arena, the city's ice skating rink, said Frank Lehman, Greensburg's recreation director. A bridge leading to the Five Star Trail at the park was flooded and the water levels were just below the bridge leading to Veterans Memorial Pool.

The water is at the highest level he has seen in the past few years, Lehman said, but neither the Aerobic Center nor the Kirk S. Nevin Arena was flooded, Leham said. Both buildings are higher than the creek banks.

Lehman said he wants to get his crews out to pump water from the fields later Thursday afternoon or Friday, “as soon as we get a litle break in the weather.” When city crews pumped water from the field last weekend after heavy rains, the water level dropped very quickly, Lehman said.

For decades, the city has had problems with flooding at Lynch Field. Drains were installed in the field last year to alleviate some flooding by allowing water to flowinto an area from which it can be pumped out into the creek, Lehman said.

“It's a floodplain. It is doing its job,” said Trudy Ivory, rink manager and longtime recreation department employee.

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh offers little hope for relief. While the Greensburg area was drenched with 1.9 inches of rain from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday afternoon, the region could get between 1.5 inches and 3 inches of rain from Thursday through Sunday, said meteorologist Fred McMullen.

The potential for the higher range of rainfall exists if heavy bands of showers set up over the area and stall, dumping the rain, McMullen said.

