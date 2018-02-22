Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Westmoreland County Food Bank's Empty Bowl fundraiser returns for 10th year

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, 4:15 p.m.
School students, artists and other volunteers fashioned the bowls to help feed the need. Karen Piper and her team of volunteers have guided the event through five years, raising more than $60,000 for the food bank.
Eric Schmadel I Tribune-Review
Updated 9 hours ago

The Westmoreland County Food Bank's Empty Bowl lunch will return for its 10th year March 4.

For a $15 admission fee, attendees at the fundraiser get to take home a hand-made pottery bowl created by local artists and students, along with soup and bread made by local restaurants and bakeries.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hempfield High School cafeteria.

It will feature a Chinese auction, raffles and a 50/50 drawing.

The Empty Bowl fundraiser has brought in more than $120,000 for the food bank since it was first held a decade ago.

Tickets are available at the food bank's website or by emailing organizer Tim Piper at info@emptybowlwestmoreland.com .

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

