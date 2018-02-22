Vigil will honor fallen St. Clair Twp. police officer Lloyd Reed

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A candlelight vigil in New Florence will honor St. Clair Township police officer Lloyd Reed, who was shot and killed in 2015.

The man who shot Reed, Ray Shetler Jr., 33, of New Florence, was found not guilty of murder last week.

The vigil will begin at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the memorial dedicated to Reed in New Florence Park.

Reed responded to a domestic violence call in New Florence in November 2015.

He exchanged fire with Shetler, who shot and killed Reed with a high-powered hunting rifle.

Shetler claimed he acted in self defense.

He was convicted on two minor charges — stealing a truck and fleeing from police — but was acquitted on the murder charges.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.