Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Westmoreland's township supervisors to hold convention

Tribune-Review | Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, 1:06 p.m.
Ferrante’s Lakeview Restaurant in Hempfield
Google
Ferrante’s Lakeview Restaurant in Hempfield
James Wheeler
Pa. State Association of Township Supervisors
James Wheeler

Updated 7 hours ago

Officials from Westmoreland County's Second Class townships will meet March 9 for their 108th annual county convention, at Ferrante's Lakeview Restaurant in Hempfield.

James Wheeler, education officer and training manager of the Pennsylvania Association of Township Supervisors, will speak about legislation and other issues affecting local townships. The county commissioners and state legislators who represent the area also are expected to address the convention.

There are 18 Second Class townships in Westmoreland County including Allegheny, Bell, Cook, Derry, Donegal, East Huntingdon, Fairfield, Hempfield, Ligonier, Loyalhanna, Mt. Pleasant, Salem, Sewickley, South Huntingdon, St. Clair, Unity, Upper Burrell and Washington. To qualify as a First Class township, a municipality must have at least 300 inhabitants per square mile.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me