Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Third person arrested, charged with killing Wilkinsburg mother of 2 for her tax refund

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, 9:48 a.m.
Keiauna Lynnette Davis
WPXI-TV
Keiauna Lynnette Davis
Dane Taylor
Allegheny County Police
Dane Taylor
Kaijin Scott
Allegheny County Police
Kaijin Scott
Laya Whitley
Allegheny County Police
Laya Whitley

Updated 6 hours ago

Members of the fugitive squad with the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office on Saturday apprehended the third person wanted in the past week's shooting death of a Wilkinsburg woman.

Suspected shooter Dane James Taylor, 21, was discovered hiding in a North Braddock residence at 12:21 p.m. and will be held in the Allegheny County Jail, Allegheny County Police said.

Keiuana Lynette Davis, 27, was shot and killed Thursday on Laketon Road while being robbed of her tax refund, police said.

Already in custody are Laya Alana Whitley, 21, of Pittsburgh and Kaijin Xavier Scott, 23, of Turtle Creek.

All three are charged with criminal homicide, robbery and conspiracy. Taylor also is charged with carrying a firearm without a license.

Davis had recently received her tax refund and was carrying $3,000 cash the day she died, according to police. She worked at the Dollar General on Laketon Road in Wilkinsburg with Whitley.

Whitley texted Taylor about the money, and the two conspired to steal it, police said. Taylor hired Scott, an acquaintance, to give him a ride.

Scott told police that he knew Taylor by the nickname "HD" but didn't know his real name.

The pair followed Davis in a Toyota Corolla after she left work shortly after 2:30 p.m. Thursday, according to court records.

Taylor was wearing a mask and carrying a gun, according to police. He allegedly told Scott to stop the car, then got out and confronted Davis in a lot on Laketon Road, court records said.

Scott heard Taylor yelling "give it to me." Davis told Taylor she didn't have money and begged him to stop, police said.

In the ensuing confrontation, Taylor fired two shots. The first one missed, and the second went through Davis' hip, police said.

Taylor took Davis' purse and got back in the car, then Scott drove off, the affidavit said.

Davis was taken to UPMC Presbyterian, where she was pronounced dead within an hour, according to police. She had two children, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI.

Taylor paid Scott $800, according to police.

Investigators talked to witnesses and used surveillance footage to identify the Corolla and trace it back to Scott, who talked to police and confessed his role, according to the affidavit.

Through Scott, detectives identified Whitley. They used texts on Whitley's phone and social media posts to identify "HD" as Taylor.

Scott and Whitley are scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on March 9. A hearing for Taylor has not been scheduled.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me