Lecture slated on Reagan, Pope John Paul II
Saint Vincent College on March 21 will host a lecture on Pope John Paul II and President Ronald Reagan.
Paul Kengor, a professor at Grove City College, will present on his book: “A Pope and a President: John Paul II, Ronald Reagan and the Extraordinary Untold Story of the 20th Century.” The free event begins at 7:30 p.m. in the Fred M. Rogers Center on the Unity campus. It will be open to the public.
A professor of political science and director of the Center for Vision and Values at Grove City, Kengor has also authored “God and Ronald Reagan.”
Kengor has spoken at the Ronald Reagan Library, the Reagan Ranch, the National Press Club, the Heritage Foundation, American Enterprise Institute and the Gerald Ford Library, among other venues.
Saint Vincent's Center for Political and Economic Thought of the Alex G. McKenna School of Business, Economics and Government is sponsoring the lecture.
