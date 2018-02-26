Alex Hribal moved to state prison system for Franklin Regional High School knife attack

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Franklin Regional High School knife attacker Alex Hribal, sentenced to serve up to 60 years behind bars, left Westmoreland County on Monday for state prison in Cumberland County.

Hribal, 20, of Murrysville was transferred to the State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill, according prison Warden John Walton.

Hribal was sentenced Jan. 22 to serve 231⁄2 to 60 years in prison for the 2014 attack that injured 21 people. He is appealing his sentence.

According to police, Hribal used two kitchen knives taken from home to slash and stab 20 students and a security guard in the hallway at the high school before classes began on April 9, 2014 .

No one died, though several students sustained critical injuries.

Hribal has been in custody since the day of the attack, first at the county's juvenile detention center and then at the county jail after he turned 18.

Last year, Hribal pleaded guilty to 21 counts each of attempted murder and aggravated assault as well as one charge of possession of a weapon on school property.

At his sentencing hearing, Hribal claimed he was bullied by fellow students. His defense lawyer previously argued Hribal was mentally ill and said he had been diagnosed with depression and schizophrenia.

At Camp Hill, Hribal will undergo diagnostic testing and classification, a process that is expected to take several months to complete, state corrections officials said. He then will be transferred to the prison where he will serve out the balance of his sentence.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.