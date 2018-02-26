Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Westmoreland County to take custody of inmates' shoes, hand out rubber slip-ons

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, 1:00 p.m.
The Westmoreland County Prison (Trib photo)
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
The Westmoreland County Prison (Trib photo)
John Walton (far left) is the warden at the Westmoreland County Prison.
John Walton (far left) is the warden at the Westmoreland County Prison.

Updated 4 hours ago

Inmates at Westmoreland County Prison are losing their shoes.

Starting Wednesday, jail officials will implement a new policy that strips inmates of personal footwear as a precaution to keep drugs out of the lockup.

The county will issue inmates rubber slip-on shoes to wear while incarcerated.

“The inmates aren't going to like this, but we think it is necessary to do,” Warden John Walton said.

The county jail held 649 inmates Monday.

Officials have become increasingly alarmed that inmates are smuggling drugs in via their footwear. Some suspected drugs are in liquid form and are attached to clear plastic strips glued into inmates' shoes, Walton said.

Last year, the county installed a full body scanner used on all inmates who enter the jail as part of an effort to stop drug smuggling.

The new shoe policy is the next step, Walton said.

Guards will go from cell to cell Wednesday to confiscate inmates' shoes and hand out the rubber footwear.

“Their shoes will be stored with their other belongings and will be returned when they leave,” Walton said. “We're just trying to find ways to keep the drugs out.”

The new policy won't cost the county any additional money. The jail already has more than 600 pairs of the rubber shoes in stock, Walton said.

The rubber shoes will be cleaned and recycled for use by future inmates, he said.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me