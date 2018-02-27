Westmoreland land bank seeks to close unused alley at former Monsour site in Jeannette

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

• If you can't attend and have additional questions, contact Westmoreland County Land Bank solicitor Eric Bononi at 724-832-2499.

Residents of a Jeannette neighborhood that borders the former Monsour Medical Center site are being asked to permit the Westmoreland County Land Bank to close an alley that has never been used.

Land bank solicitor Eric Bononi said officials hope about 500 residents who live behind the Route 30 site will consent to the change. A informational meeting is planned Wednesday evening for residents of the Paruco Park neighborhood.

“We wanted to inform the public that we're not taking their ground,” Bononi said.

He plans to file a civil quiet title action after the meeting to officially close what is considered to be a “paper alley,” one that exists on paper but was never actually in use. The residents of that neighborhood have the rights to the alley.

A proposed development at the 6.4-acre site is moving forward as city officials and developer Colony Holding Co. reached a compromise . Don Tarosky Jr. said he plans to adjust his proposed site plans to accommodate requests from council regarding the design, which include a gas station and convenience store and two other buildings. Council is proposing to amend its zoning ordinance to permit gas and service stations at the site on a conditional basis.

Tarosky said he cannot name the possible tenants for the site because of nondisclosure agreements.

The compromise came after a few weeks of disagreement between both parties about what use is best for the site.

The paper alley was in the middle of a hill that ran behind the property adjacent to Hickory Street, but now is level with Route 30 after the site was prepared for development in a project headed by the Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corp., Bononi said.

Residents can consent to the move at Wednesday's meeting or take home informational paperwork and decide later, he said. A copy of the proposed quiet title complaint will be available.

“There's no money in it for them,” Bononi said.

The Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corp. last year finished a $2 million demolition project there funded by local and state dollars. County officials selected Colony Holding in August to redevelop the land.

Council will have to vote on an amended zoning ordinance and the site plans. The property is in the process of being sold. Construction could begin this year.

The county's land bank bought the former Monsour property in 2014 at a judicial sale for about $15,000 after the hospital and adjoining buildings were left vacant. The medical center closed in 2006 after a series of failed state inspections.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.