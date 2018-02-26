Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Derry man accused of ramming tow truck, trying to bite state trooper

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, 3:03 p.m.
Brian K. Will
Brian K. Will

Updated 8 hours ago

A 48-year-old man who repeatedly rammed a tow truck Saturday along a rural Unity Township road and later punched and bit a state trooper remains in the Westmoreland County Prison on $50,000 bond.

Brian K. Will of the Derry Township village of Bradenville was arrested on multiple criminal charges by troopers along Solomon Temple Road where the incident occurred.

Wayne Glunt Jr., a tow truck operator with Mac Towing of Saltsburg, told police he was driving along the winding, rural road about 10:12 a.m. when Will attempted to pass him in a 2008 Dodge Avenger sedan.

Glunt told Trooper David Vinkler that as Will, whom he does not know, attempted to pass, he deliberately struck the driver's side of Glunt's truck.

“(Will) then placed the vehicle into reverse, backed up and then placed his vehicle into drive, striking the victim's vehicle a second time ... causing damage to the fuel tank,” Vinkler wrote in the affidavit filed before Unity Township District Judge Michael Mahady.

Vinkler reported that Will backed up his car again and struck the driver's side a third time, causing damage to the windshield and rear drive wheel of the 2007 Isuzu tow truck.

Glunt suffered a fractured arm during the incident, police reported.

Glunt told officers that, before they arrived, Will got out of his car, broke a side mirror of the truck, hit the driver's side window and pulled on the door handle in an attempt to open it.

Vinkler reported that Glunt told troopers that Will then returned to his car, retrieved a flammable liquid and poured it over the hood of the tow truck as emergency personnel arrived.

When police and paramedics arrived, Vinkler reported, Will started running through a nearby field and ignored officers' commands to stop. Vinkler alleges Will struck him with a closed fist and tried to bite him as he was tackled to the ground and detained.

A representative of the towing company, who declined to be identified, said the alleged assault was “random.”

Will is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief and driving under the influence of alcohol. His preliminary hearing is scheduled March 5 before Mahady.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

