Groups asked to register events for Great American Cleanup of PA

The Great American Cleanup of PA gets under way on Thursday, and participating groups can get free supplies from PennDOT and Keep America Beautiful.

The three-month event, part of the national Great American Cleanup, enlists the help of local civic organizations, businesses, government agencies and other groups to clean up roadways, streams, beaches, parks and neighborhoods.

Groups also can hold events to dispose of tires and appliances, enhance green spaces, plant trees, remove graffiti and otherwise improve communities.

Although the event runs from March 1 to May 31, Pennsylvania's focus day is April 21. Communities are asked to register their events, recruit volunteers and report their results for inclusion in statewide and national cleanup totals.

Additionally, during the Pick It Up PA Days (April 7-30) registered events have access to reduced or free disposal services.

To register an event, go to www.gacofpa.org/organize-an-event .

In 2017, 904 Westmoreland County volunteers disposed of 42,740 pounds of trash, cleaned 144 miles of roadway and disposed of 304 tires, according to Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful.

In Allegheny County, 10,127 volunteers disposed of 623,940 pounds of trash, cleaned 361 miles of roadway, planted 2,275 trees and disposed of 1,818 tires.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.