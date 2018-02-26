Union supporters rally in Greensburg against Supreme Court case

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Mary “Annie” Brown, a licensed practical nurse and a union member at Westmoreland Manor, is upset that the U.S. Supreme Court might give employees in a unionized workplace the right to refuse to pay dues, even though they would benefit from wage hikes gained through collective bargaining.

“I feel ticked off about the impact Janus (court case) could have on our union. It's as if because someone who doesn't want to pay dues, or a fee, is getting to dictate what happens to the rights we all have collectively fought for over decades. Those rights are now at risk of being taken away,” the Tarrs resident said Monday at a rally of about 60 union members and supporters in front of the Westmoreland County Courthouse.

Union members railed against the lawsuit that Illinois state worker Mark Janus filed against the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees requiring employees to pay at lest their “fair share” of the cost of collective bargaining in a union workplace, even when they do not want to join the union. The case was argued Monday before the Supreme Court, where Janus' legal representation included the National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation.

Pennsylvania is one of 22 states in which public sector unions bargain for both the members and non-members. Non-union members do not have to pay full dues, since some of the money might be used to support political beliefs the non-member opposes.

The Supreme County was deadlocked 4-4 two years ago on the same issue. But, since then, President Trump has appointed conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.

Pro-union speakers said they are not confident of a victory at the Supreme Court, which is ruled by a conservative majority of five justices.

“This is not about dues, it is about workers' rights,” said Brown, who has worked for the county-owned facility for 25 years.

Union members working for the county pay dues that are less than $2 per each $100 of gross pay, excluding any overtime pay, said Rachel Shaw, a business agent for the Service Employees International Union Local 668, which represents about 300 county workers. Those union members who opt to pay only for agency shop representation, which is a small number, get a slight discount on their fees, Shaw said.

The unions are under a vicious attack, said Dominic “Mickey” Sgro, a director of the AFSCME Council 83, which covers Westmoreland County.

“They want to extinguish you. You are the last thing standing in the way of their total power,” Sgro said.

County Commissioner Ted Kopas said the court case was indicative of an attack on union workers in both the public and private sectors.

“There is no substitute for solidarity,” Kopas said.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.