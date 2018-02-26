Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Somerset County prison guard dies after he's kicked in the head by inmate

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, 4:33 p.m.
Paul Kendrick
Paul Kendrick

Updated 8 hours ago

A Somerset County corrections officer died Monday of injuries he sustained in an attack by an inmate at SCI-Somerset on Feb. 15.

The victim has not been identified.

“This officer is a hero who gave his life to protect Pennsylvania from its most violent criminals,” Pennsylvania State Corrections Officers Association President Jason Bloom said in a statement. “His senseless death is a tragedy that must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Inmates must know that any attacks on an officer will lead to swift and certain punishment.”

Inmate Paul Jawon Kendrick, 22, has been charged with two felony counts each of assault by prisoner, aggravated assault and simple assault. Additional charges are expected.

The Tribune-Democrat reports Kendrick is serving a life sentence for a 2014 Pittsburgh murder.

He was angry because the officer had confiscated the towel Kendrick used to keep people from seeing into his cell, according to the Tribune-Democrat.

During the attack, a second corrections officer tried to intervene. Kendrick hit him in the face several times, knocking him out, the Tribune-Democrat reports.

Kendrick punched the first officer about 10 times, then kicked him in the head while wearing heavy Timberland boots, the newspaper reported.

Kendrick, also known as “Peanut,” was convicted of shooting and killing 21-year-old Maurice Freeman, who was playing basketball in Northview Heights in August 2014.

Bloom called for Timberland boots and similar footwear to be banned from Pennsylvania prisons.

“These boots are being used as weapons and must be removed immediately,” he said.

The call comes shortly after the creation of a new Westmoreland County Prison policy that will confiscate all inmates' personal footwear, in an effort to stop drug smuggling.

Jail officials will replace inmates' shoes with rubber, slip-on shoes. The policy takes effect Wednesday.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

