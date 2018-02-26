Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Westmoreland sheriff's arrest echoes earlier case

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, 6:27 p.m.
Former Westmoreland County Sheriff Gary Uhrin in 2000
Tribune-Review
Former Westmoreland County Sheriff Gary Uhrin in 2000
Former Westmoreland County Sheriff Gary Uhrin in 2000
Tribune-Review
Former Westmoreland County Sheriff Gary Uhrin in 2000

Updated 5 hours ago

Monday's arrest of Westmoreland County Sheriff Jonathan Held is a case of history repeating itself.

Nearly two decades ago, Pennsylvania's attorney general filed criminal charges against Westmoreland County's former sheriff, the last piece of a four-year investigation that involved allegations of politicking on duty and the illegal sales of confiscated weapons.

Gary Uhrin, a Democrat, resigned from his job as county sheriff in 1997 as investigators descended upon his courthouse office after several of his top deputies were charged with illegal gun sales and other crimes.

Uhrin, who left his elected post to teach criminal justice classes at Westmoreland County Community College, was charged by state agents in 2000 with 14 offenses related to his time as sheriff, including charges of theft, perjury and performing campaign work while on duty.

All but one of the criminal counts against Uhrin were dismissed following his preliminary hearing after a district ruled judge ruled too much time had passed after the alleged crimes occurred until charges were filed in early 2000.

One last ethics law violation charge was dropped by the attorney general's office a year later.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me