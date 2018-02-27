Alex Hribal's father speaks on school attack: 'It was a way to get himself killed'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Harold Hribal wants to make a difference.

The Murrysville man is encouraging parents, students and school faculty to simply speak up when they see bullying or a young person struggling.

“I made a vow to myself that I was going to try to make a positive difference the rest of my life,” Hribal said Tuesday morning on KDKA radio.

In a three-hour, in-depth interview, Hribal touched on many of the topics — bullying, teen suicide and mental health — he discussed while on the witness stand Jan. 22 for his son Alex's sentencing in connection with an April 9, 2014, stabbing attack at Franklin Regional High School. Twenty students and a security guard were injured — some critically — as Alex Hribal, then 16, used two kitchen knives he brought from home to stab and slash his victims before the start of classes.

Now 20, he is serving a 23 1⁄ 2 - to 60-year sentence in a state prison.

Harold Hribal expressed frustration during the radio interview that violent acts at schools continue to happen, leaving communities to deal with the aftermath. He wants everyone to try to figure out a way to take a more proactive approach, referring to the adage “It takes a village to raise a child.”

“I just want the village to participate more,” Hribal said in the interview. “I think in a lot of these instances, including my son's case, there were things that could've been brought to light that may have made a difference, and I ... want to encourage that to happen in the future.”

He discussed learning of his son's involvement in the attack, first seeing him afterward at a juvenile detention center and finding out about how bullying, depression and mental illness played a role. Alex Hribal was talking to his attorney when his parents arrived and overheard part of the conversation, his dad recalled.

“The first words I heard out of my son's mouth was ‘involuntary suicide,' ” Harold Hribal said in the interview. “His motivation that day wasn't really to hurt anybody else. It was a way to get himself killed.”

Alex Hribal, along with his parents, told a judge during the sentencing hearing that the rampage was the result of mental illness and being bullied by classmates. The judge rejected those claims because police had not presented any evidence of them and ordered that Alex Hribal continue mental health treatment while in state prison.

The mental health treatment he had received before sentencing made an “amazing difference” in Alex Hribal's life, but his dad is concerned that the same level of care won't be available at the state prison.

Prior to the attack, the Hribals had never heard stories about their son being bullied, but afterward they did. Harold Hribal said he wishes they would've found out much sooner.

“You wonder ... does the bullying start the depression? Does the bullying exacerbate the depression?” Harold Hribal said.

He focused on preventing other violent situations in the school setting.

“People know things, people see things,” but sometimes they feel uncomfortable talking about it, he said. Hribal implored those people to speak up.

“There were people who witnessed things and saw things. ... We simply were not aware that those things were occurring,” he said during the interview.

A few listeners asked questions and expressed support for Hribal. He said he wants to stop others from experience the same pain as those in the Franklin Regional community.

“We all need to find a way to try to make a difference, try to make a positive difference,” he said in the interview.

Hribal, 57, hopes he will still be living when his son is released from prison. In the meantime, he said he hopes to talk to others and spread the message to speak up when they see someone in need of help.

“That's my passion going forward,” he said.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.