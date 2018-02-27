Experts weigh in on criminal charges filed against Westmoreland Sheriff Held

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Westmoreland County Sheriff Jonathan Held might face jail time if he is convicted of public corruption, legal and political experts said Tuesday.

On Monday, Held, 43, of Hempfield turned himself in after agents with the state Attorney General's Office filed one felony and two misdemeanor counts against the two-term Republican sheriff, claiming he had office staff perform campaign functions while on duty.

Held denies the charges and says he won't resign.

The case against him stems from allegations that Held ordered deputies to solicit items from gun shop owners for use as campaign fundraisers and used government equipment and records to aid in those efforts. Deputies wore department uniforms and drove county-issued sheriff's vehicles to perform those campaign duties, according to state agents.

“These are certainly serious offenses and, if proven, I believe it has ramifications for some type of jail sentence,” said Christopher Borick, political science professor and director of the Muhlenberg College Institute of Public Opinion in Allentown.

The allegations against Held, including theft and conflict of interest for diverting public resources toward campaign activities, are similar to charges that landed state lawmakers behind bars earlier this decade:

• Democratic state House Speaker William DeWeese served a 30- to 60-month prison sentence after pleading guilty in 2012 to five felony offenses for using his office staff for campaign activities.

• Republican state House Speaker John Perzel served 2 1⁄ 2 to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to eight felony charges.

• Republican state House Whip Brett Feese was convicted of 36 offenses and sentenced to four to 12 years in prison.

• Democrat state Rep. Mike Veon was paroled in 2015 after serving a six- to 14-year prison sentence for using a nonprofit he created to aid his re-election campaign.

• Republican state Sen. Jane Orie, convicted by an Alle­gheny County jury on public corruption offenses, was paroled in 2014 after serving a 2 1⁄ 2 - to 10-year prison sentence.

• Her sister, Supreme Court Justice Joan Orie Melvin, was convicted on six counts for having staff perform campaign functions and served a sentence of house arrest.

The charges against Held mirror many of the other state officials who were convicted and sentenced to prison, Borick said.

“The story remains the same: that they are taking public resources and applying it to efforts to get re-elected,” Borick said.

Bruce Antkowiak, a law professor at Saint Vincent College in Unity, said Held's position as sheriff might expose him to an even higher level of legal jeopardy than lawmakers prosecuted for similar crimes.

“The effects can be very dire. No one excuses corrupt activity, especially when a person has the responsibility to enforce the laws like a sheriff. The bar here should be set very high,” Antkowiak said.

Held has maintained his innocence. He was at work Tuesday at the courthouse, although he could not be reached for comment.

Defense attorney Ryan Tutera said Held is a victim of political opponents and a staff looking for personal financial gain by cooperating with authorities after initially lying to investigators.

“How can law enforcers who are lying to investigators expect to be believed? Doesn't that sound fishy?” Tutera said.

A former constable, voters elected Held as part of a Republican sweep of county offices in 2011. He almost immediately clashed with county commissioners and other elected officials.

Although he was re-elected in 2015, about a half-dozen lawsuits filed against Held allege that he and his administration discriminated against employees on the basis of age and gender. The county has paid out more than $100,000 since 2013 to settle lawsuits against Held and his office.

A federal lawsuit filed against Held this year contends he demoted a deputy in retaliation for him cooperating with state agents in their investigation of the sheriff's office.

There are 54 full-time employees and 19 part-time employees who work in the sheriff's office.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.