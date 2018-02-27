Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Greensburg teen charged as adult for possessing handgun, cocaine

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, 12:27 p.m.
Ezra Grant, 17, of Greensburg
A 17-year-old arrested last year as an accomplice in an armed robbery in South Greensburg was charged as an adult by Greensburg police for allegedly illegally possessing a loaded 9 mm handgun and a small amount of cocaine in a traffic stop last week.

Ezra M. Grant of Greensburg was arrested after the traffic stop at 8:20 p.m. Feb. 19 on the 300 block of West Otterman Street, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday before District Judge Chris Flanigan. He was remanded to the Westmoreland County jail after failing to post $50,000 bond.

Grant was a passenger in a Toyota sedan that was pulled over for allegedly having a faulty exhaust system, according to Patrolman Frank Tempo. The officer noticed Grant moving suspiciously in the backseat, “attempting to conceal an item,” he reported in an affidavit of probable cause.

Grant had a loaded 9 mm in his pants pocket and a small plastic bag containing suspected cocaine, police said.

“The firearm was subsequently confirmed to have been stolen out of Findlay Township in Allegheny County,” Tempo wrote in court papers.

Tempo said the driver, Cynthia Finch, 25, of Latrobe will be cited with driving on a suspended license.

Grant was placed in the county jail for violating probation from the two-year intermediate punishment sentence he received in May in connection with the robbery for which he also was sentenced to six months on electronic home monitoring. Under terms of the plea agreement, Common Pleas Senior Judge John Blahovec instructed Grant that he was not allowed to possess a firearm.

Tempo charged Grant with illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of a firearm by a minor, carrying a located firearm, receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled March 8 before Flanigan.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

