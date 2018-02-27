Greensburg man charged with second DUI with child in car, police say

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Greensburg man arrested for allegedly driving drunk through a McDonald's drive-thru last September with a 5-year-old in the backseat has been charged with driving under the influence again with a child in the car after an accident Feb. 18.

Greensburg Police allege Christian M. Allen, 44, made “an abrupt turn” in his 2015 Jeep into the path of an oncoming westbound Pontiac sedan driven by Jenna R. Honse that caused a collision about 9:13 p.m. at the intersection of Harvey Avenue and New Alexandria Road.

Patrolman Justin Scalzo alleges in an affidavit of probable cause that Allen — who is awaiting trial in July for DUI and endangering the welfare of children before Common Pleas Judge Tim Krieger in the Sept. 3 incident at the McDonald's in South Greensburg — had his son “unrestrained in the backseat of the vehicle” in the recent incident.

Scalzo reported in court documents that Allen had slurred speech and a strong odor of alcohol about him and that he failed two sobriety tests at the scene.

Police said a blood-alcohol test performed later indicated a level of 0.205 percent, more than twice the legal limit.

In the September incident, South Greensburg Police said they were called by a restaurant employee because Allen was acting “strangely.”

Allen was slurring his speech, could not remember his order and was hitting on employees, according to court papers.

When police arrived, Allen denied drinking until he was given a breath test that came back positive, police said.

His blood-alcohol level was reported at 0.221, more than twice the legal limit in the earlier case, according to court documents.

Scalzo charged Allen with driving under the influence, endangering the welfare of children, reckless endangerment, and making an illegal left-hand turn in connection with the accident. He was mailed the complaint via summons, according to online records.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.