Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Greensburg man charged with second DUI with child in car, police say

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, 1:31 p.m.

A Greensburg man arrested for allegedly driving drunk through a McDonald's drive-thru last September with a 5-year-old in the backseat has been charged with driving under the influence again with a child in the car after an accident Feb. 18.

Greensburg Police allege Christian M. Allen, 44, made “an abrupt turn” in his 2015 Jeep into the path of an oncoming westbound Pontiac sedan driven by Jenna R. Honse that caused a collision about 9:13 p.m. at the intersection of Harvey Avenue and New Alexandria Road.

Patrolman Justin Scalzo alleges in an affidavit of probable cause that Allen — who is awaiting trial in July for DUI and endangering the welfare of children before Common Pleas Judge Tim Krieger in the Sept. 3 incident at the McDonald's in South Greensburg — had his son “unrestrained in the backseat of the vehicle” in the recent incident.

Scalzo reported in court documents that Allen had slurred speech and a strong odor of alcohol about him and that he failed two sobriety tests at the scene.

Police said a blood-alcohol test performed later indicated a level of 0.205 percent, more than twice the legal limit.

In the September incident, South Greensburg Police said they were called by a restaurant employee because Allen was acting “strangely.”

Allen was slurring his speech, could not remember his order and was hitting on employees, according to court papers.

When police arrived, Allen denied drinking until he was given a breath test that came back positive, police said.

His blood-alcohol level was reported at 0.221, more than twice the legal limit in the earlier case, according to court documents.

Scalzo charged Allen with driving under the influence, endangering the welfare of children, reckless endangerment, and making an illegal left-hand turn in connection with the accident. He was mailed the complaint via summons, according to online records.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me