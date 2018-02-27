Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Mt. Pleasant baby sitter pleads guilty to role in teen's shooting death

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, 12:54 p.m.
Brooke Nelson, 18, leaves the Norvelt office of Magisterial District Judge Roger Eckels on June 9, 2016. Nelson was baby-sitting Joshua Hudec's three children at the time when John Henry Burnsworth fatally shot James Robert “J.R.” Gustafson.
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
Fatal shooting victim James Robert Gustafson, who is also known as J.R., of Mt. Pleasant.
Evan Sanders | Tribune-Review
Updated 17 hours ago

A Ruffsdale woman pleaded guilty Tuesday for her role in the shooting death of a Mt. Pleasant teenager two years ago.

Prosecutors said Brooke Nelson, 20, was left in charge of three children, all under the age of 8, when she gave a gun to 14-year-old John Burns­worth III to scare off 13-year-old James Robert “J.R.” Gustafson from the home where she worked as a baby sitter.

Police said Burnsworth was holding the gun at the South Church Street apartment when it discharged, hitting Gustafson once in the face.

In court Tuesday, Nelson pleaded guilty to 11 counts — five charges each of child endangerment and reckless endangerment as well as one weapons offense.

“She is remorseful and wanted to take responsibility for her very bad judgment,” said her attorney, Jack Manderino.

Nelson's plea comes without a deal for a sentence. West­more­land County Common Pleas Judge Rita Hathaway said Nelson could receive prison terms of up to five years for each of the child and reckless endangerment offenses.

Assistant District Attorney Tom Grace said he will ask Hathaway to sentence Nelson to a jail term.

Hathaway ordered county probation officials to conduct a pre-sentence investigation of Nelson and her background. A sentencing hearing will be conducted in about three months.

Nelson was the last of four people convicted in connection with the teen's shooting on March 20, 2016.

Gustafson, a seventh-grader, and Burnsworth were classmates at Mt. Pleasant Area Middle School.

Burnsworth, now 16, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and is attending a Cambria County reform school. He is scheduled to appear in court March 9 for a status update on his progress at the facility.

Joshua Hudec, 33, of Mt. Pleasant pleaded guilty last year to an identical set of charges to those Nelson faced. Police said Hudec owned the gun used in the shooting and lived in the home where the weapon was left with the children. He was sentenced to 11 12 to 23 months in jail.

Christopher Lewis, 46, of Mt. Pleasant pleaded guilty to one weapons offense for illegally selling the gun to Hudec. He was sentenced to two years' probation.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

