Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Hempfield, Greensburg start lobbying to host Westmoreland County mini-casino

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, 1:00 p.m.
An employee reaches for chips at a roulette table at Rivers Casino.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune Review
An employee reaches for chips at a roulette table at Rivers Casino.

Updated 17 hours ago

To bolster their hope of landing Westmoreland County's mini-casino, Hempfield supervisors this week passed a resolution promoting the benefits of building the project in the township.

Philadelphia-based Stadium Casino LLC bid $40.1 million last month in a state auction for the right to build a mini-casino within a 15-mile radius of Derry Township.

The company has not revealed where it plans to build.

There are numerous eligible communities, including Greensburg and Derry, Hempfield, Unity and Salem townships.

“They all want it,” said Hemp­field Supervisor Rob Ritson.

Greensburg officials have reached out to the developers to promote sites in the city.

“We're more than willing to have a mini-casino in Greensburg,” said Barbara Ciampini, city planning director.

Derry Township likely will pass a resolution similar to the one Hempfield approved Monday within a few weeks, Supervisor David Slifka said.

“We have a good area. We feel it could work out for Derry Township and the casino people,” he said.

The casino will create jobs, bring tourists and generate tax revenue for its host municipality, Ritson said.

Hempfield's resolution touts the township's “excellent infrastructure” and “vibrant regional retail shopping district” as reasons the Stadium Casino group might want to build there.

Commercial development in the township has declined by about 40 percent over the last three years, according to township officials. Supervisors believe a casino could spur growth.

Though the 10 new mini-casinos to be built across Pennsylvania are expected to promote the creation of spin-off businesses such as shops and restaurants as well as create jobs, some gambling experts predict they might bring in less tax revenue than government officials expect.

Adding more casinos could cut into the profit of existing ones, spreading around existing revenue rather than creating more, experts predict.

The mini-casinos each can have up to 750 slot machines and 40 table games.

Stadium Casino LLC is expected to submit a full development plan to the state this summer, including the location where it plans to build.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me