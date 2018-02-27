New Florence man sought by police for Megan's Law violation

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

State police are looking for a New Florence man who is accused of not complying with Megan's Law registration requirements.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Carl Dewayne McIntire, 24, who allegedly failed to appear for his annual verification that is required under Megan's Law for sex offenders. McIntire pleaded guilty to a 2013 corruption of minors charge stemming from an incident in Indiana County. His probation sentence was revoked in 2016 after he failed to provide a correct address, according to online court records.

He was re-sentenced in 2016 to three years of probation. Indiana County authorities also have a warrant for a probation violation, state police said.

According to the Megan's Law website, McIntire last checked in with police on Jan. 16, 2017.

McIntire is a white man, 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. His last known address is on Walnut Avenue in New Florence.

He is charged with failing to register with state police and failure to verify an address and be photographed. Both are felonies.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact state police at 724-832-3288.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.