Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Embattled Westmoreland County sheriff won't quit, attorney vows

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, 6:57 p.m.
Ryan Tutera, attorney for Westmoreland County Sheriff Jonathan Held, speaks after Held's arraignment at District Judge Chris Flanigan's office in Greensburg on Monday, Feb. 26, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Ryan Tutera, attorney for Westmoreland County Sheriff Jonathan Held, speaks after Held's arraignment at District Judge Chris Flanigan's office in Greensburg on Monday, Feb. 26, 2018.
Westmoreland County Sheriff Jonathan Held, poses for a portrait inside the gun vault at the Westmoreland County Courthouse, in Greensburg, on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Westmoreland County Sheriff Jonathan Held, poses for a portrait inside the gun vault at the Westmoreland County Courthouse, in Greensburg, on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018.

Updated 4 hours ago

Westmoreland County Sheriff Jonathan Held is expected to remain in office for the foreseeable future.

Defense attorney Ryan Tutera said Tuesday, a day after one felony and two misdemeanor charges were filed against the two-term Republican sheriff, that Held will not resign and will remain in office until voted out.

Tutera said Held will continue to work and has no plans for taking a leave of absence while the criminal case against him moves through the court system.

Held can only be removed from office by the governor after being impeached by the state Senate, county solicitor Melissa Guiddy said.

It appears there are four options for Held's political future:

• Remain in office pending the outcome of the case;

• Take a paid leave of absence;

• Be impeached by the state Senate and removed from office by the governor;

• Lose a bid to be re-elected.

Held's current four-year term expires at the end of 2019.

County commissioners in November called on the state Senate to impeach Held, but no action was taken.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

Related Content
Experts weigh in on criminal charges filed against Westmoreland Sheriff Held
Westmoreland County Sheriff Jonathan Held might face jail time if he is convicted of public corruption, legal and political experts said Tuesday. On Monday, Held, 43, ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me