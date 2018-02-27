Police: Driver in December crash that killed Norwin senior was speeding

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A driver who crashed Dec. 8 on Route 993 and killed an 18-year-old passenger was traveling more than 25 mph over the speed limit before the fatal wreck, North Huntingdon police allege in court documents.

Township police on Tuesday charged Victor S. Playso Jr., 31, of North Huntingdon with homicide by vehicle, exceeding maximum speed limits, driving at an unsafe speed, reckless driving and careless driving in connection with the crash that killed Logan Dyson, a senior at Norwin High School.

Playso was driving his 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt between 70 and 75 mph in a 45 mph zone, Patrolman Theodore J. Kukich alleges in court documents filed before District Judge Wayne Gongaware. There was no evidence that Playso braked as he went through an S-curve near the village of Biddle, Kukich reported.

Playso lost control at 11:45 p.m. as he rounded a curve westbound and went over a steep hillside. The vehicle rolled over multiple times before it came to rest about 75 feet off the roadway, according to court documents.

Another driver, Jeff Ruzicka, was traveling east around the curve when Playso's vehicle passed. He turned around because he “just knew” Playso was likely to crash, Kukich reported.

Ruzicka told investigators that he watched Playso's vehicle “riding the guardrail ... (turn over) onto its roof after hitting something, then slide over the hillside,” court documents stated.

Playso told Kukich in an interview Dec. 9 that both Dyson and he worked at the Wooden Nickel restaurant in Monroe­ville that night. Afterward, they stopped at the Manor House Restaurant where Playso drank one beer and one shot of whiskey.

Playso is not charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

Police said neither Dyson nor Playso was wearing a seat belt.

North Huntingdon firefighters freed Dyson, a front-seat passenger, from the overturned car. He was taken to Alle­gheny Health Network's Forbes Hospital in Monroeville, where he died, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner.

Playso was released on $5,000 unsecured bond pending a preliminary hearing April 3 before Gongaware.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.