Public hearing set for Monsour property proposed zoning amendment

A public hearing in Jeannette about a proposed zoning ordinance change will be held Wednesday by the city planning commission.

Testimony from members of the public will be taken regarding a proposal to make service stations permitted on a conditional basis at the former Monsour Medical Center site.

“It's basically just a formality at this point; all the details have been worked out,” said Alec Italiano, chairman of the planning commission.

A proposed development at the 6.4-acre Route 30 site is moving forward after a few weeks of disagreement earlier this year. City officials and developer Colony Holding Co. appear to have reached a compromise regarding zoning rules there.

Don Tarosky Jr. has said he plans to adjust his proposed site plans to accommodate requests from council regarding the design, which include a gas station and convenience store and two other buildings. Council is proposing to amend its zoning ordinance to permit service stations at the site on a conditional basis, which would allow the group more input on the plans before final approval.

Tarosky said he cannot name the possible tenants for the site because of nondisclosure agreements.

Next week's public hearing with be an initial step in amending the ordinance. The proposed amendment is available for public inspection at city hall Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Members of the public will be permitted to speak about the proposed change, Italiano said.

The planning commission could take a vote during a regular meeting following the hearing. That group is a recommending body.

The final decision on amending the zoning ordinance would be up to city council. Site plans also are awaiting approval by council.

The Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corp. last year finished a $2 million demolition project at the former hospital site funded by local and state dollars. County officials selected Colony Holding in August to redevelop the land.

The property is in the process of being sold. Construction could begin this year.

The county's land bank bought the former Monsour property in 2014 at a judicial sale for about $15,000 after the hospital and adjoining buildings were left vacant. The medical center closed in 2006 after a series of failed state inspections.

