UPDATED: Missing Beltzhoover man has been found safe, Pittsburgh police say
Updated 9 hours ago
UPDATE: Dujan Moody was found safe and is receiving treatment for his medical condition as of 6 p.m. Thursday, Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Alicia George said.
Posted earlier to TribLIVE:
Police are looking for a missing man from Pittsburgh's Beltzhoover neighborhood.
Dujan Moody, 18, was last seen leaving his home about noon Wednesday.
He has a “known medical condition,” police said.
He is black, 5-foot-10, 160 pounds and bald with a beard.
He was last seen wearing a multi-colored Columbia jacket with a hood, blue jeans and a red knit cap.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Pittsburgh police's Missing Persons line at 412-323-7800.
Staff writer Natasha Lindstrom contributed.
Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.