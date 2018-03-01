Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Troopers plan sobriety checkpoint this month in Westmoreland County

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Thursday, March 1, 2018, 7:30 a.m.
Updated 14 hours ago

State troopers will be looking for impaired drivers this month in Westmoreland County.

In a news release, state police said they will have a sobriety checkpoint somewhere in the county in March.

A specific date or location were not listed. The mission of the checkpoint is to decrease deaths and injuries caused by drunk drivers and to reduce the number of impaired drivers on the roads.

The Tribune-Review recently reported that the number of alcohol-related crashes across the state has decreased by 26 percent over the last four years. In Westmoreland County last year, Coroner Ken Bacha's office investigated 23 traffic fatalities, and just five were alcohol-related. It is the lowest number of such deaths in his 16 years as coroner.

During 2016 and 2015, Bacha's office investigated 15 alcohol-related traffic fatalities each year.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

