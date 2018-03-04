Hempfield man to be presented award at Catholic Charities' Communities of Salt and Light dinner

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The phone is always ringing for Paul Whalen.

On the other end is someone desperately in need of help — a place to stay, some food, clothing, assistance paying utilities.

The Hempfield man has been the saving grace for thousands of people in the area, listening to their stories and guiding them to available aid.

“When I see the relief in their face, that's part of what I can do,” he said. “That's my reward.”

He hasn't met all of the clients he's helped in the last 14 years while answering calls for a local helpline through the St. Vincent de Paul Society and his church, St. Paul in Carbon.

He doesn't need to.

“Knowing that my best effort has hopefully helped them along the way to better their lives, to get them over a rough spot,” is enough, he said.

Whalen, 76, has been volunteering through the Roman Catholic Diocese of Greensburg since his retirement in 2004. Decades of working with numbers — from pension administration to auditing — for a few area companies left him with a special set of skills that he now uses to account for food pantry deliveries at Our Lady of Grace Church in Hempfield and track funds available for people in need. He carries the helpline cell phone, is a high-ranking member of the Knights of Columbus and is heavily involved with his parish, as an altar server and a lay Eucharistic minister to the homebound.

His hours of dedication — he estimates 200 monthly — has earned him a humanitarian award at the 20th annual Catholic Charities' Communities of Salt and Light awards dinner and fundraiser in April.

Greensburg Bishop Edward C. Malesic said that Whalen embodies the gospel teaching that says “those who take care of the least brothers and sisters of Jesus take care of Jesus.”

“Paul is a tireless worker on behalf of people in need,” Malesic said. “He puts the Gospel in action.”

After helping to resurrect the St. Vincent de Paul Society at his church following his retirement, Whalen established what he described as a “superfund” assistance program to help people in need pay their heating bills. Within two years, the fund helped to warm winters for 800 people in the four-county area of the Greensburg diocese, he said. That “superfund” later morphed into one that would help with costs for electricity, heating, water and sewage, he said.

He estimates the fund distributed about $250,000 over three-and-a-half years.

“It's been beautiful work because, for me, the reward is knowing that I gave them some help,” he said.

It's work he has tried to do quietly. But after a surprise phone call from Malesic notifying him of the humanitarian award, Whalen is now being recognized for his work to better the lives of others.

He is dedicated to the food pantry at Our Lady of Grace and even serves, along with his wife Carol, as Santa and Mrs. Claus at Christmas. The couple has two adult children, Paul and Allison.

“Paul has a very deep understanding for those in need,” said Sally Cowell, food pantry coordinator. “He's just very generous and truly cares for those in need.”

That care and kindness extends to his priest, the Rev. Lawrence Manchas. Whalen shuttled him to and from doctors appointments in Pittsburgh amid all of his volunteer duties.

“He's just a great guy altogether,” Manchas said.

When he isn't golfing with Manchas, Whalen can often be found at his parish thanking God for the ability to help others.

“I do it because I see the face of Christ in everyone,” he said. “He did so much for us, I want to give back without counting the cost.”

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer.