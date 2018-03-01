Saint Vincent professor to testify on school violence

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Saint Vincent College professor whose research focuses on mass shootings and school violence is scheduled to testify Friday before a state Senate education committee's hearing on the subject.

Sarah Daly, assistant professor of criminology, is conducting research on school employees' attitudes toward school violence. She also is writing a book, “Everyday School Violence,” which discusses best practices for understanding and preventing school violence.

Daly's past and current research examines motivational factors among mass shooters and best practices in school violence prevention. She has worked as a consultant to train teachers in conflict resolution and de-escalation strategies.

Daly could not be reached for comment Thursday.

The state Education committee has not proposed a specific bill to deal with school violence, but is looking at alternatives, according to a spokesman for state Sen. John Eichelberger Jr., R-Altoona, who is majority chairman of the education committee.

Mark DiRocco, executive director of the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators, said he intends to discuss what the association believes schools should do to in-house to make the facilities safer, such as school security officers and contracting with local law enforcement agencies for security.

A representative of the Pennsylvania State Police also is scheduled to testify.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.