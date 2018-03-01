Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Police: Greensburg rape suspect had stolen .357 handgun

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Thursday, March 1, 2018, 1:30 p.m.
Benjamin Melvin Davis is escorted to his preliminary arraignment on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. He and another man are accused of raping an unconscious woman in Greensburg.
Benjamin Melvin Davis is escorted to his preliminary arraignment on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. He and another man are accused of raping an unconscious woman in Greensburg.
Levi Lee Evans and Benjamin Melvin Davis.
Levi Lee Evans and Benjamin Melvin Davis.

Updated 5 hours ago

Greensburg police Thursday added a gun charge to a complaint filed against one of two suspects charged last month with rape of an unconscious person and drug possession.

Prior to a scheduled preliminary hearing on the rape charge Thursday, Detective John Swank added charges of illegal possession of a firearm and receiving stolen property against Benjamin Melvin Davis, 20, of Greensburg, who police said had a .357 handgun that had been stolen in North Huntingdon.

The hearing before Greensburg District Judge Chris Flanigan on the rape charges police filed against Davis and his co-defendant, Levi Lee Evans, 20, of Greensburg, was continued because Davis has not yet hired an attorney.

When officers arrested Davis on Feb. 20 on a warrant for the alleged rape, he was hiding in a bedroom closet in an apartment on Westminster Avenue, where they recovered a .357 handgun, Swank reported in an affidavit filed before Flanigan.

“I asked Davis if the handgun found in the bedroom was his and he said yes,” Swank wrote.

Police arrested Davis and Evans after two women told investigators that they lost consciousness at a city home after smoking marijuana and drinking soda with Davis and Evans on Jan. 18. The victims said they were sexually assaulted by the men, according to court documents.

Swank reported that it is illegal for Davis to possess firearms because he was convicted in common pleas court of intimidating a witness.

Police later learned that the handgun was stolen Feb. 14 from a home on Ipnar Road in North Huntingdon. Township police Wednesday charged Matthew C. Kifer. 20, of Irwin, with burglary for breaking into the residence and taking the gun, which was kept in a sock in a dresser drawer.

Kifer admitted in an interview that he also stole $500 during the break-in, Township Detective Kirk Youngstead alleges in court documents.

“Kifer stated after finding the gun and money, he left the residence, keeping the money and giving the gun to someone in Greensburg,” Youngstead wrote in the complaint.

District Judge Wayne Gongaware of North Huntingdon ordered Kifer held in the county prison after he failed to post $50,000 bond. In addition to burglary, he was charged with criminal trespass, illegal possession of a handgun and receiving stolen property.

Flanigan increased Davis' bail from $150,000 to $250,000 after arraigning him on the new charges. She rescheduled the preliminary hearings for Davis and Evans on March 22.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me