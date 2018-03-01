Greensburg man strangles woman during tax argument, police say

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Greensburg man was arrested this week for allegedly punching, strangling and threatening to kill a woman during an argument that began over tax forms, city police said.

Gabriel A. Smith, 39, started arguing with the woman on the night of Feb. 27 at a Willow Avenue residence and allegedly choked her so hard that she almost passed out, police said in the criminal complaint. Smith is accused of threatening to kill her and said he had weapons in his home.

When the argument resumed on Feb. 28, Smith allegedly punched the woman in the face, causing her lips to swell and bleed, police said. She told police that she locked herself in the basement and called 911.

Greensburg police charged Smith with strangulation, terroristic threats, simple assault, harassment, possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Smith was arraigned Thursday before Greensburg District Judge Christine Flanigan and placed in the Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $20,000 bond.

He has a preliminary hearing on March 8.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.