West Hempfield Middle School to reopen with extra security after threat

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

West Hempfield Middle School will be reopen Friday after a written threat discovered in the bathroom caused the school to be evacuated Thursday.

Extra school police will be on duty and all bags will be searched as a precautionary measure, Hempfield Area School District announced on its website.

Students were evacuated to the West Hempfield Elementary School Thursday afternoon when the threat was discovered.

An alert posted on the school district's website said that state police were assisting with the evacuation.

The alert also said that parents with identification could pick up their children after 1:30 p.m.

Students remaining at the school were bussed home at regular dismissal time from the elementary school, the alert said.

State police have cleared the school to reopen.

School officials could not be reached for comment.

Jeannette City School District canceled Thursday's classes after the district was “named in a possible action” set for that day, Matthew Jones, the substitute superintendent, said in a letter posted on the district website.

Paul Peirce and Jacob Tierney are a Tribune-Review staff writers. Reach Peirce at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib. Reach Tierney at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.