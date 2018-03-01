Raw heroin, cocaine seized from Pa. Turnpike driver in Mt. Pleasant Township, police say

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

State police patrolling the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Mt. Pleasant Township Wednesday seized raw and packaged heroin and crack cocaine from a Philadelphia motorist, according to court papers.

Anthony Carlton Marter Lewis, 27, was westbound near mile marker 83 when he was pulled over at 3:21 p.m. for following another vehicle too closely, police said.

A trooper noticed an odor of raw marijuana coming from the Ford Fusion, and Lewis gave permission to search the car, according to the affidavit.

Hidden underneath a spare tire in the trunk troopers found in a bag about 73 grams of crack cocaine, 7 grams of raw heroin and approximately 200 bags of packaged heroin. About 9 grams of powder cocaine was confiscated from Lewis' shirt pocket, police said.

A female passenger, also of Philadelphia, was not arrested.

Lewis is charged with drug possession and possession with intent to deliver. He is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison on $250,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is set on March 8. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

Wednesday's arrest was the third time in February that a driver was pulled over by troopers in that area of the turnpike for a minor traffic violation and police found a load of drugs in the vehicle.

On Feb. 1, police reported finding 25,000 packets of heroin in a high-tech hidden compartment of a westbound vehicle.

On Feb. 6, police seized five bags of suspected cocaine, about 3 pounds of marijuana in a sealed drywall bucket and a stolen gun in an eastbound vehicle.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.