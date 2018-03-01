Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Raw heroin, cocaine seized from Pa. Turnpike driver in Mt. Pleasant Township, police say

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Thursday, March 1, 2018, 1:45 p.m.
Abuse of crack cocaine, such as this, and powdered cocaine is on the rise in Western Pennsylvania, authorities say.
Abuse of crack cocaine, such as this, and powdered cocaine is on the rise in Western Pennsylvania, authorities say.

Updated 5 hours ago

State police patrolling the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Mt. Pleasant Township Wednesday seized raw and packaged heroin and crack cocaine from a Philadelphia motorist, according to court papers.

Anthony Carlton Marter Lewis, 27, was westbound near mile marker 83 when he was pulled over at 3:21 p.m. for following another vehicle too closely, police said.

A trooper noticed an odor of raw marijuana coming from the Ford Fusion, and Lewis gave permission to search the car, according to the affidavit.

Hidden underneath a spare tire in the trunk troopers found in a bag about 73 grams of crack cocaine, 7 grams of raw heroin and approximately 200 bags of packaged heroin. About 9 grams of powder cocaine was confiscated from Lewis' shirt pocket, police said.

A female passenger, also of Philadelphia, was not arrested.

Lewis is charged with drug possession and possession with intent to deliver. He is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison on $250,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is set on March 8. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

Wednesday's arrest was the third time in February that a driver was pulled over by troopers in that area of the turnpike for a minor traffic violation and police found a load of drugs in the vehicle.

On Feb. 1, police reported finding 25,000 packets of heroin in a high-tech hidden compartment of a westbound vehicle.

On Feb. 6, police seized five bags of suspected cocaine, about 3 pounds of marijuana in a sealed drywall bucket and a stolen gun in an eastbound vehicle.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me