Irwin man accused of cruelty to puppy, kitten found starving, dirty

An Irwin man is accused of animal cruelty for keeping a visibly malnourished puppy and kitten in his apartment, Irwin police said.

Antoine M. Prigg, 23, of Beatty Drive had an “extremely malnourished” mixed-breed puppy whose rib cage and hip bones were visible, police said in the criminal complaint filed Wednesday.

The puppy was locked in a cage without food and water and the kitten had neither food nor a litter box. The puppy, which appeared to be less than a year old, was lying in its own urine and smelled of urine, police said.

Prigg told Officer Michael Hooper he had not taken the animal to the veterinarian since he got it as a puppy last year. Both the pets were removed from the apartment, Hooper said.

Police said an employee of the apartment complex where Prigg lives notified them of the neglect after a maintenance man saw the animals.

Prigg was charged before North Huntingdon District Judge Wayne Gongaware with two counts each of neglect of animals and cruelty to animals. He faces a preliminary hearing on April 4.

