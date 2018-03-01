Greensburg man, 19, sentenced to 5 years for heroin trafficking
A Greensburg teen whose heroin trafficking is linked to the death of a Charleroi man will spend five years in prison, a federal judge ruled Wednesday.
Tristin Bradley Axton, 19, pleaded guilty in November to distributing heroin. He also acknowledged selling the heroin that caused the death of Anthony Terrant, 35, on Aug. 16, 2015.
Axton was a juvenile living in Charleroi when he sold Terrant the heroin, prosecutors say.
Shortly after he turned 18, federal law enforcement officials obtained a warrant to stop and search him, according to the complaint affidavit filed in his case. When they found him on Sept. 20, 2016, he was in the middle of selling 50 stamp bags of heroin to a customer, the affidavit says.
U.S. District Judge Cathy Bissoon also sentenced Axton to three years of probation and ordered him to pay $8,120 in restitution for Terrant's funeral costs. She ordered that 50 percent of any money he earns from a prison job and at least 10 percent of his gross earnings once he's released go toward paying off that amount.