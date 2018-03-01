Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Greensburg man, 19, sentenced to 5 years for heroin trafficking

Brian Bowling
Brian Bowling | Thursday, March 1, 2018, 4:10 p.m.
Metrocreative

Updated 10 hours ago

A Greensburg teen whose heroin trafficking is linked to the death of a Charleroi man will spend five years in prison, a federal judge ruled Wednesday.

Tristin Bradley Axton, 19, pleaded guilty in November to distributing heroin. He also acknowledged selling the heroin that caused the death of Anthony Terrant, 35, on Aug. 16, 2015.

Axton was a juvenile living in Charleroi when he sold Terrant the heroin, prosecutors say.

Shortly after he turned 18, federal law enforcement officials obtained a warrant to stop and search him, according to the complaint affidavit filed in his case. When they found him on Sept. 20, 2016, he was in the middle of selling 50 stamp bags of heroin to a customer, the affidavit says.

U.S. District Judge Cathy Bissoon also sentenced Axton to three years of probation and ordered him to pay $8,120 in restitution for Terrant's funeral costs. She ordered that 50 percent of any money he earns from a prison job and at least 10 percent of his gross earnings once he's released go toward paying off that amount.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me