Westmoreland

Trump's tariffs garner support from Pa. Democrat Sen. Bob Casey

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Thursday, March 1, 2018, 6:18 p.m.
President Donald Trump talks about an executive memorandum on investigation of steel imports that he was about to signlast year in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.
Updated 3 hours ago

President Trump's announcement of steep tariffs on imported steel and aluminum prompted a rare reversal from Pennsylvania's senators, drawing support from Democrat Bob Casey and opposition from Republican Pat Toomey.

Casey said the tariffs would protect American steelworkers.

“I commend the president for announcing his intent to take action to protect our steelworkers from countries, like China, that cheat on trade,” he said. “I have repeatedly called on this and previous administrations to aggressively enforce our trade laws.”

Toomey said the vast majority of steel used in America is produced here and that punishing imports would have an outsized negative effect on the economy.

Illegal trade practices should be dealt with using existing laws, he said.

“Changing course from this kind of approach by invoking national security as a means of imposing new, huge tariffs on all kinds of imported steel is a big mistake that will increase costs on American consumers, cost our countries jobs and invite retaliation from other countries,” he said. The tariffs of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum are set to take effect next week

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

