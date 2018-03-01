Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Sentencing in Greensburg murder case delayed again

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Thursday, March 1, 2018, 6:15 p.m.
Melvin Knight is escorted from the Westmoreland County Courthouse on Aug. 31, 2012, after being sentenced to death for the murder of Jennifer Daugherty.
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
Melvin Knight is escorted from the Westmoreland County Courthouse on Aug. 31, 2012, after being sentenced to death for the murder of Jennifer Daugherty.

Updated 9 hours ago

The sentencing trial for one of six Greensburg roommates implicated in the torture slaying of a mentally disabled woman has been postponed again.

On Thursday, Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Rita Hathaway pushed back the start of the trial one month, to July, in which jurors will determine if Melvin Knight is sentenced to death or to serve life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Knight, 28, formerly of Swissvale, pleaded guilty in 2012 to first-degree murder for the stabbing death of 30-year-old Jennifer Daugherty in a Greensburg apartment.

Knight was one of six roommates convicted in Daugherty's murder. He was originally sentenced to death but a state appeals court last year overturned that penalty.

Hathaway earlier this week set jury selection for Knight's second penalty trial to begin in June. She issued a revised schedule on Thursday that calls for jury selection to begin July 9. Testimony in the case is to start on July 12, the judge said.

Prosecutors said Knight stabbed Daugherty in the heart after she was held captive for more than two days during which she was beaten and tortured. Her body was bound with Christmas lights and garland, stuffed into a trash can and discarded under a truck in a nearby school parking lot.

Knight was one of two people sentenced to death for Daugherty's murder. In 2013, a Westmoreland County jury convicted Ricky Smyrnes, 31, formerly of North Huntingdon, of first-degree murder and sentenced him to die by lethal injection. Smyrnes is currently appealing his conviction and sentence.

Four others, including three woman and one man, also were convicted in connection with Daugherty's murder.

