Westmoreland

Greensburg law firm open Altoona office

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Thursday, March 1, 2018, 6:15 p.m.
Micahel P. Routch (left) with Vincent J. Quatrini, Jr., managing partner of Quatrini Rafferty, P.C.
A Greensburg law firm has opened an office in Altoona and hired a veteran attorney to staff the office, the law firm announced Thursday.

Quatrini Rafferty, P.C. opened its office in the Executive House, 615 Howard Avenue, to “more efficiently serve new and existing clients in Blair and surrounding counties of central Pennsylvania,” the firm said. The office, which offers accessibility for the injured and disabled, formally opened on Thursday.

Along with opening the Altoona office, Michael P. Routch was hired as the firm's 15th attorney to staff the office. Routch, who has been an attorney for 20 years, will concentrate his practice in the areas of workers' compensation, employment law, general civil litigation, real estate, commercial transactions and estate/succession planning.

The office will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Prospective clients can visit qrlegal.com or call 814-656-0065 for more information.

The firm also has offices in Pittsburgh and Latrobe, in addition to Greensburg and Altoona.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

