Increased security planned at Ligonier Valley School District after shooting threat

Ligonier Valley School District officials say a school shooting threat has been dealt with, but extra police will be at all district buildings Friday as a precaution.

Photos shared on social media talked about a shooting at the district planned for Friday, according to a letter sent to parents by Ligonier Township Police and district administrators.

The school district and police heard about the photos from students, parents and community members.

The people responsible for the threat have been identified and “appropriate action” has been taken, the letter said.

The threat is one of many made in the wake of the school shooting in Parkland, Fla. two weeks ago that killed 17 people.

There have been at least 33 threats at Western Pennsylvania school districts since the shooting.

