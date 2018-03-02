Latrobe teen negotiating plea bargain in shooting of student

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A hearing Friday seeking a reduction of murder charges against a Latrobe teenager accused of killing a high school student last year was postponed to allow more time to negotiate a potential plea bargain, his lawyer said Friday.

Defense attorney Ken Burkley said talks with county prosecutors have progressed and that more time is needed to finalize details of a potential plea deal for Andrew Braddy.

Braddy, 17, is awaiting trial on criminal homicide charges in the Aug. 29 shooting of 15-year-old Devin Capasso of Latrobe.

The defense wants Braddy's confession barred from evidence and murder charges downgraded to a lesser offense such as involuntary manslaughter.

A pretrial hearing scheduled on Friday before Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Rita Hathaway was postponed at least one month to allow the lawyers more time to continue talks.

“We're hoping to have a resolution to the case and that it will be resolved without a trial,” Burkley said.

Assistant District Attorney Tom Grace could not be reached for comment on Friday.

The prosecution charged Braddy, who turns 18 next month, as an adult.

Police contend Braddy pulled out a stolen handgun to show friends as they listened to rap music in an apartment. Braddy began racking the gun slide and moving it around to the music when he fired a shot at Capasso, police said. Braddy has said he didn't intend to fire the weapon.

In addition to seeking a dismissal of the murder charges, the defense wants the judge to remove from evidence the statement Braddy gave to police. The defense claims police improperly questioned Braddy without his parent's permission.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.