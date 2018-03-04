Armbrust man was mentor, role model to young project managers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Michael Green helped bring to life some of the most significant health care, retail and residential building projects in the Pittsburgh area.

He provided project management for, among other things, the Hyatt House Pittsburgh, South Side, which won the 2013 Building Excellence Award from the Master Builders' Association of Western Pennsylvania.

As project director for the Oxford Development Co., he also was involved with the Highmark Health + Wellness Pavilion in Wexford, The Yards at 3 Crossings and the Emerald on Centre Apartments, said his wife, Jeanne Green.

“Michael was very detail oriented,” Green said. “With his project managers, he loved to mentor and be a role model, especially to young people. He had a way of making people feel heard and listened to.”

Michael E. Green of Armbrust died March 1, 2018, of a heart attack at home. He was 52.

Born in Mt. Pleasant on April 12, 1965, he was a son of the late Joseph E. and Marjorie E. (Weitzel) Green. He graduated from Southmoreland High School in 1983 and got his degree in architectural engineering technology at Penn State.

On the day he died, he was to have received an award from NAIOP Pittsburgh, a commercial real estate development association, for his involvement with the 3 Crossings project in the Strip District. The residential community won the Best Mixed Use Development Award at the NAIOP Pittsburgh annual awards banquet.

“He did not know he was winning it. The CEO of the company accepted it on his behalf and dedicated it to him,” Green said.

Mr. Green joined Oxford Development in 2010 and specialized in real estate development and construction. As project director, he oversaw the team of project managers, budgets, contracts and schedules, according to the company website.

He designed a large addition for the family's home, including a great room, a kitchen and two bedrooms. Other people used the design as a pattern for their own remodeling projects, Green said.

Mr. Green and his wife were married for seven years, having met on a blind date in 2009. “When we met, we were set up. We were not even aware that we were meeting,” she said, noting that the blind date was arranged by a mutual friend.

The husband and wife were able to blend their families together, owing partly to Mr. Green's accepting, nonjudgmental attitude, Green said.

“People would always say to me, ‘If I'm in a bind, I stop and think: What would Michael do?' ” she said. “He saw the good in people.”

Mr. Green was preceded in death by his first wife, Ronell (Grimm) Green, in 2009.

He is survived by his wife, Jeanne (Wilkinson) Green; his daughters, Danielle S. Green of Los Angeles, and Keegan E. Miller and Jordan L. Miller, both of Armbrust; seven siblings; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Robert B. Ferguson Funeral Home, 105 Spring St., Scottdale. Additional viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Armbrust Wesleyan Church, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Graveside committal service and interment will follow in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery at Tarrs. The Masonic Lodge 562 will conduct a memorial service at 6 p.m. Monday in the funeral home.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.