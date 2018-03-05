Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Four injured in Salem crash on routes 22, 819

Matthew Santoni
Matthew Santoni | Monday, March 5, 2018, 7:12 a.m.
Pixabay

Updated 3 hours ago

Four people suffered minor injuries in a crash Sunday evening on Route 22 in Salem Township, state police said.

According to a news release, a 20-year-old woman in a Hyundai Elantra was driving north on Route 819 at about 7:45 p.m. and attempted to turn left onto westbound Route 22 when she crashed into a Toyota Yaris driven by a 19-year-old man with three passengers between the ages of 19 and 23.

Medics transported both drivers and two of the passengers to a hospital with minor injuries, police said, and both cars had to be towed from the scene.

Note: This story has been updated to reflect that state police initially reported the crash occurred in Unity Township, but the intersection of Routes 22 and 819 is in Salem.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me