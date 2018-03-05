Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Penn Township mom wanted for having kids inject her with heroin found in W.Va.

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Monday, March 5, 2018, 9:36 a.m.
Leanne Michelle Abbott, 25, of Penn Township allegedly had her two boys, now 5 and 7, inject her with heroin approximately 18 months ago, according to Penn Township police Chief John Otto.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Updated 4 hours ago

A Penn Township woman who was on the run for a month after police accused her of having her sons — now ages 5 and 7 — inject her with heroin was located in West Virginia last week and returned to Westmoreland County on multiple criminal charges.

Leanne Michelle Abbott, 25, is charged with child endangerment, corruption of minors and reckless endangerment by Penn Township Police.

“I can tell you a lot of people and multiple departments put in a lot of hard work into locating where she was hiding out. We received a tip, the Westmoreland County Children's Bureau was able to provide us with some more information, and the Monongalia County Sheriff's Department in West Virginia was able to help us a lot,” said township police Chief John Otto.

“It is such a tragic crime. A lot of people really were interested in getting her off the street ... even for her own safety,” Otto said.

During a forensic interview in January, the children told investigators they helped Abbott use needles to inject heroin multiple times about 18 months ago when Abbott lived at Lafayette Circle, Otto said.

“(Abbott) put (the needle) in, and I had to push it up and down,” one child told police, according to court documents.

The child explained that “the blood came up out of there so ... we had to push it up (until) the blood came up. So we had to push it back down, because that's what she said,” Detective Brad Buchsbaum reported in court documents.

The children described a sugar-like powder that Abbott allegedly mixed with water before putting it in the syringe, police said.

The children are in foster care through the county children's bureau, police said.

Abbott was arraigned Friday before Harrison City District Judge Helen Kistler after she was returned to the county by sheriff's deputies. Kistler ordered Abbott held in the county prison after she failed to post $50,000 bond. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled March 13 before Kistler.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

