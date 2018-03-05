Greensburg man arrested on drug charges, resisting arrest after knife threat to landlord, police say

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Greensburg man who allegedly pulled a knife on his landlord during a dispute late Thursday was later charged with resisting arrest and possession of cocaine, city police said.

Derek E. Morocco, 25, was arraigned Friday on charges of making terroristic threats, simple assault, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia and ordered held in the county prison after failing to post $150,000 bond.

Officer Justin Scalzo alleges in an affidavit of probable cause filed before District Judge Chris Flanigan that officers obtained a search warrant for Morocco's Westminster Avenue apartment after he scuffled with officers when they arrived to investigate a report of a dispute.

The landlord, Kurt Lewis, called police after Morocco pulled a knife on him when he went at the apartment to request a rent payment, according to the affidavit.

During a search, police discovered two plastic bags containing suspected cocaine, five hydrocodone tablets, five hypodermic needles, two crack pipes, a marijuana grinder, a marijuana pipe and five empty stamp bags of heroin. A knife was not recovered, police said.

Morocco has a preliminary hearing scheduled on March 15 before Flanigan.

