3 defendants plead guilty in Westmoreland court for roles in theft ring

Three men pleaded guilty Monday for their alleged roles in a criminal enterprise accused of stealing commercial truck tires, equipment and tools from businesses along Interstate 70.

John Phillip Kerr Jr., 46, of Elizabeth; Shane Michael Pierce, 35, of West Newton; and David Francis Wray, 46, of Fayette City, entered general guilty pleas to several of the charges against them, including corrupt organizations, conspiracy, theft and receiving stolen property. Wray pleaded guilty to additional counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.

The group was charged by state police in connection with thefts in 2016 from several businesses, making off with tires, tools and other equipment.

A fourth co-defendant, Jason Michael Walters, 35, of Herminie, was sentenced in May to one year of probation under a plea agreement on a defiant trespass charge. Four other charges against him were dismissed.

The sentences for Kerr, Pierce and Wray will be imposed by a judge. Those hearings will be scheduled in about 90 days.

“We have no agreement as to sentence,” said Katherine Wymard, prosecutor with the state Attorney General's office.

Pre-sentence investigations will be conducted for all three men.

